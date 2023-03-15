Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Down 8.7%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.52. 3,693,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,545,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

