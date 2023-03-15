Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.12 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

