Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 1,037,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HSYDF opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSYDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmonic Drive Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Harmonic Drive Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

