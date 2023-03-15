Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $21.81 Million Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Enova International accounts for about 5.2% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Enova International worth $21,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Enova International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. Research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.