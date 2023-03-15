Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.93 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harworth Group Stock Down 4.1 %

HWG opened at GBX 111.77 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.49. The company has a market capitalization of £361.09 million, a PE ratio of 323.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading

