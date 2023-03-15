Head to Head Review: Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) vs. Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Chart Industries 0 4 5 1 2.70

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chart Industries has a consensus target price of $193.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.05%. Given Chart Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than Ares Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A Chart Industries $1.61 billion 3.37 $24.00 million $0.57 223.39

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09% Chart Industries 1.40% 7.84% 3.89%

Summary

Chart Industries beats Ares Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases. The Heat Transfer Systems segment supplies mission engineered equipment and systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Specialty Products segment supplies products used in specialty market applications including hydrogen, HLNG vehicle tanks, food and beverage, space exploration, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment. The Repair, Service, and leasing segment includes repair and service centers globally, which provides installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as global equipment leasing solutions. The Corporate segment includes operating expenses for executive management, accounting, tax, treasury, corporate development

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.