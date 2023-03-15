Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.28. 558,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,933. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

