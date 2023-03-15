Headinvest LLC Has $848,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $857,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,503,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $177.90. 11,100,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average is $165.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

