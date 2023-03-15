Headinvest LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. 969,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,518. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

