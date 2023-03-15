Headinvest LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. 6,359,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.