Headinvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

