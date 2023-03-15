Headinvest LLC Sells 212 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.50.

Insider Activity

Intuit Price Performance

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.