Headinvest LLC Sells 345 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after buying an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. 5,036,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

