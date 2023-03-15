Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,981 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Hercules Capital worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 1,283,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,748. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

