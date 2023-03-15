Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 160,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 294,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $542.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

