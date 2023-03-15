Heritage-Crystal Clean’s (HCCI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

