Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

