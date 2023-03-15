Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Sells $108,780.74 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $108,780.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,733.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 398,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Citigroup started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,265 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,287,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 118,679 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,148,000 after purchasing an additional 675,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,664,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 210,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

