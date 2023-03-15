Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Trading Down 6.3%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 12,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

