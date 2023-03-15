HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $326.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

HireQuest Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HireQuest by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.