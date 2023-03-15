Hofer & Associates. Inc Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hofer & Associates. Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.33. 2,592,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,089. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

