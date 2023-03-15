Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

Shares of HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.41.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

About Hongkong Land

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.