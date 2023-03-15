Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
Shares of HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.41.
About Hongkong Land
Recommended Stories
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.