Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.64 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.99 or 0.00040563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $134.64 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00136579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,471,656 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

