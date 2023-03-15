Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $141.27 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Horizen has a market cap of $141.27 million and $22.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.49 or 0.00042431 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00142146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001637 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,470,500 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.