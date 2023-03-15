Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,767 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

