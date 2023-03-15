Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.