Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,189 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,189 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 380,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

QQQM opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $152.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.