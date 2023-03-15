Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,939,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

