Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $532,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.49. 3,036,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,166. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

