Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. 11,782,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,269,289. The company has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

