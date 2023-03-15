Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.0% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,715,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $14.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.99. The company had a trading volume of 693,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.56.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

