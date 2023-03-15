Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 587,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Stories

