Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 551,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.46. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

