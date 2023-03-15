Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.64. 251,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,107. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.76 and a 200 day moving average of $336.31. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

