Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $971,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.99. 22,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,646. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $402.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.76.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

