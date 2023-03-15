Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 2,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

