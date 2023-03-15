Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Shares Down 0.7%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 40,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

