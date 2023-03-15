HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. HP makes up about 0.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

