Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 500,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Hub Group Stock Down 1.9 %
HUBG stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. 314,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.93.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
