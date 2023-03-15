Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 500,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.9 %

HUBG stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. 314,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

