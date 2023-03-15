HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 19th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

HUB24 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

About HUB24

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

