Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Performance

HULCF stock remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hulic has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

