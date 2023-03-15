Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 5.7 %

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 157,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

