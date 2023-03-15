Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Tops $954.90 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $954.90 million and approximately $150,049.29 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $24,503.89 or 1.00540746 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

