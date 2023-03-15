Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HURC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 20,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 2.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

