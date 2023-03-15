Hxro Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.89 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $48.89 million and approximately $6,297.51 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00404451 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,640.50 or 0.27338198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

