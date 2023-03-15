i3 Energy Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.17 (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

LON:I3E opened at GBX 18.08 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.15 million, a PE ratio of 374.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 18.08 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.49.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

