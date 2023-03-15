Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 350,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 478,192 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $50.34.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35.
Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,739.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.