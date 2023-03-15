Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 350,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 478,192 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $50.34.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,739.09%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,360,695,000 after buying an additional 20,606,398 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

