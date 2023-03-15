ICON (ICX) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. ICON has a market capitalization of $201.52 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded up 4% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,163,364 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,159,092.5945442 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22237865 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $10,895,336.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.