IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.40. 139,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.11. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

