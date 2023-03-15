IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Position Boosted by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. IES accounts for 1.8% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned about 0.36% of IES worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IES by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IESC. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

IES Stock Performance

In related news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 59.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IES stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,071. The stock has a market cap of $860.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter.

IES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

